Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 February 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 271.

03 265.17

GBP 333.83 326.56

EUR 294.50 288.64

JPY 2.0843 2.0391

SAR 72.30 70.58

AED 73.81 72.67