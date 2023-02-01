Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 February 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 05:56 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 271.
03 265.17
GBP 333.83 326.56
EUR 294.50 288.64
JPY 2.0843 2.0391
SAR 72.30 70.58
AED 73.81 72.67