Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 February 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 07:24 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 272.
50 266.61
GBP 328.17 321.02
EUR 290.55 284.79
JPY 2.0629 2.0183
SAR 72.64 71.03
AED 74.21 73.06