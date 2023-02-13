Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 13 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 272.

50 266.61

GBP 328.17 321.02

EUR 290.55 284.79

JPY 2.0629 2.0183

SAR 72.64 71.03

AED 74.21 73.06