Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 February 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 272.
60 266.71
GBP 331.08 323.87
EUR 292.57 286.77
JPY 2.0647 2.0201
SAR 72.73 70.99
AED 74.24 73.09