Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 February 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 272.

60 266.71

GBP 331.08 323.87

EUR 292.57 286.77

JPY 2.0647 2.0201

SAR 72.73 70.99

AED 74.24 73.09