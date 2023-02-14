UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 February 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 272.

60 266.71

GBP 331.08 323.87

EUR 292.57 286.77

JPY 2.0647 2.0201

SAR 72.73 70.99

AED 74.24 73.09

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Ou ..

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Outside Organization to 67Mln Bp ..

12 minutes ago
 OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Repor ..

OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Report

12 minutes ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average ..

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 95Mln Barrels in December - ..

12 minutes ago
 French Government Urges TotalEnergies to Reduce Fu ..

French Government Urges TotalEnergies to Reduce Fuel Prices at Gas Stations - Sp ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran's fake foreign conspiracy narrative stands e ..

Imran's fake foreign conspiracy narrative stands exposed: Pakistan Muslim League ..

12 minutes ago
 State to stand by govt's commitments with IMF: Pre ..

State to stand by govt's commitments with IMF: President Dr Arif Alvi

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.