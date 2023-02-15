UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 February 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 270.

48 264.63

GBP 328.53 321.39

EUR 289.93 284.10

JPY 2.0317 2.9878

SAR 72.16 70.47

AED 73.66 72.52

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chi ..

Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chief of Staff

7 minutes ago
 RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting auton ..

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting autonomous delivery robots

21 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for ..

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

22 minutes ago
 LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

29 minutes ago
 Countries Opposing Russia's Participation in Olymp ..

Countries Opposing Russia's Participation in Olympics Disregard Human Rights Iss ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.