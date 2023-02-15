Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 February 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 270.

48 264.63

GBP 328.53 321.39

EUR 289.93 284.10

JPY 2.0317 2.9878

SAR 72.16 70.47

AED 73.66 72.52