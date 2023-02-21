Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 265.

07 259.33

GBP 318.72 311.75

EUR 282.74 277.13

JPY 1.9718 1.9290

SAR 70.76 69.06

AED 72.19 71.07