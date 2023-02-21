Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 February 2023
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 06:21 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 265.
07 259.33
GBP 318.72 311.75
EUR 282.74 277.13
JPY 1.9718 1.9290
SAR 70.76 69.06
AED 72.19 71.07