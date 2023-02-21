UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 February 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 265.

07 259.33

GBP 318.72 311.75

EUR 282.74 277.13

JPY 1.9718 1.9290

SAR 70.76 69.06

AED 72.19 71.07

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

EDGE launches next generation secure applications ..

EDGE launches next generation secure applications platform KATIM 2.0

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education cooperates with Code.org to ..

Ministry of Education cooperates with Code.org to enhance and expand computer sc ..

13 minutes ago
 PCJCCI keen to boost construction sector: Pakistan ..

PCJCCI keen to boost construction sector: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commer ..

3 minutes ago
 US Says Ready to Discuss Strategic Arms Any Time W ..

US Says Ready to Discuss Strategic Arms Any Time With Russia, Irrespective of Ot ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate for connecting Gwadar with ..

Deputy Chairman Senate for connecting Gwadar with PRs without delay

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to discuss arrangements for Digital C ..

Meeting held to discuss arrangements for Digital Census 2023

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.