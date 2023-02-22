Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 265.

58 259.83

GBP 321.89 314.87

EUR 283.09 277.47

JPY 1.9688 1.9259

SAR 70.89 69.18

AED 72.32 71.20