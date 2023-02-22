Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 February 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 06:38 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 265.
58 259.83
GBP 321.89 314.87
EUR 283.09 277.47
JPY 1.9688 1.9259
SAR 70.89 69.18
AED 72.32 71.20