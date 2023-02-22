UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 February 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 265.

58 259.83

GBP 321.89 314.87

EUR 283.09 277.47

JPY 1.9688 1.9259

SAR 70.89 69.18

AED 72.32 71.20

