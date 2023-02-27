Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 February 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 263.
05 257.35
GBP 314.22 307.39
EUR 277.37 271.87
JPY 1.9300 1.8880
SAR 70.14 68.58
AED 71.64 70.52