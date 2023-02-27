Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 February 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 263.

05 257.35

GBP 314.22 307.39

EUR 277.37 271.87

JPY 1.9300 1.8880

SAR 70.14 68.58

AED 71.64 70.52