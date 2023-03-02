Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 February 2018

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 269.

27 263.44

GBP 323.27 316.25

EUR 286.67 280.99

JPY 1.9747 1.9317

SAR 71.85 70.12

AED 73.33 72.19