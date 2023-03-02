Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 February 2018
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 06:23 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 269.
27 263.44
GBP 323.27 316.25
EUR 286.67 280.99
JPY 1.9747 1.9317
SAR 71.85 70.12
AED 73.33 72.19