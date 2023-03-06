UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 March 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.

74 275.67

GBP 339.32 331.95

EUR 299.95 294.01

JPY 2.0797 2.0348

SAR 75.09 73.43

AED 76.72 75.54

