Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 March 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.

03 274.97

GBP 331.95 324.77

EUR 295.90 290.05

JPY 2.0400 1.9959

SAR 74.96 73.16

AED 76.53 75.35

