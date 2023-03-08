Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 March 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 07:36 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.
03 274.97
GBP 331.95 324.77
EUR 295.90 290.05
JPY 2.0400 1.9959
SAR 74.96 73.16
AED 76.53 75.35