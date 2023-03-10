Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 March 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 07:23 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.
27 279.13
GBP 340.19 332.84
EUR 302.30 296.34
JPY 2.0901 2.0446
SAR 76.09 74.26
AED 77.69 76.49