Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.
92 278.78
GBP 346.32 338.81
EUR 304.96 298.94
JPY 2.1297 2.0837
SAR 75.99 74.16
AED 77.59 76.40