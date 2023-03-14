Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 March 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.

92 278.78

GBP 346.32 338.81

EUR 304.96 298.94

JPY 2.1297 2.0837

SAR 75.99 74.16

AED 77.59 76.40