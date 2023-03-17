UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 March 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.

73 279.58

GBP 346.94 339.41

EUR 304.00 298.01

JPY 2.1454 2.0990

SAR 76.16 74.33

AED 77.82 76.62

