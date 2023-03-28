UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 March 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

84 380.67

GBP 353.36 345.73

EUR 310.21 304.09

JPY 2.1968 2.1494

SAR 76.47 74.64

AED 78.12 76.92

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Capital police appoint cricketer Haris Rauf as goo ..

Capital police appoint cricketer Haris Rauf as good ambassador

13 minutes ago
 China Has Not Shown Interest in Dialogue With US o ..

China Has Not Shown Interest in Dialogue With US on Nuclear Weapons - Pentagon

3 seconds ago
 Russia Tells US It Will Not Provide Semi-Annual Da ..

Russia Tells US It Will Not Provide Semi-Annual Data as Part of New START - Pent ..

5 seconds ago
 Planned Maintenance Work to Take Place at Power of ..

Planned Maintenance Work to Take Place at Power of Siberia From March 28-April 4 ..

6 seconds ago
 Three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 Tanks Arrive in Ukrai ..

Three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 Tanks Arrive in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

8 seconds ago
 ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health sc ..

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.