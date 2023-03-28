Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 March 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
84 380.67
GBP 353.36 345.73
EUR 310.21 304.09
JPY 2.1968 2.1494
SAR 76.47 74.64
AED 78.12 76.92