Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 March 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

84 380.67

GBP 353.36 345.73

EUR 310.21 304.09

JPY 2.1968 2.1494

SAR 76.47 74.64

AED 78.12 76.92