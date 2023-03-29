Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 March 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

79 380.62

GBP 353.56 345.88

EUR 310.80 304.66

JPY 2.1782 2.1312

SAR 76.46 74.63

AED 78.10 76.90