Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 March 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
79 380.62
GBP 353.56 345.88
EUR 310.80 304.66
JPY 2.1782 2.1312
SAR 76.46 74.63
AED 78.10 76.90