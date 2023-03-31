Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 March 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 08:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
94 280.76
GBP 355.75 348.02
EUR 312.91 306.73
JPY 2.1588 2.1123
SAR 76.54 74.71
AED 78.15 76.94