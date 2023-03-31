Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 March 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

94 280.76

GBP 355.75 348.02

EUR 312.91 306.73

JPY 2.1588 2.1123

SAR 76.54 74.71

AED 78.15 76.94