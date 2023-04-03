Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 April 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

04 280.86

GBP 352.43 344.79

EUR 309.83 303.64

JPY 2.1520 2.1056

SAR 76.51 74.81

AED 78.17 76.99