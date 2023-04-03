Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 April 2023
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
04 280.86
GBP 352.43 344.79
EUR 309.83 303.64
JPY 2.1520 2.1056
SAR 76.51 74.81
AED 78.17 76.99