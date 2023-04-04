Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 April 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

46 282.25

GBP 357.82 350.09

EUR 314.11 307.91

JPY 2.1711 2.1242

SAR 76.92 75.16

AED 78.56 77.36