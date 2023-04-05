Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 April 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 09:42 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
63 284.38
GBP 363.08 355.22
EUR 318.49 312.21
JPY 2.2066 2.1591
SAR 77.58 75.73
AED 79.14 77.93