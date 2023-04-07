Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 April 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 07:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
75 281.56
GBP 358.21 350.39
EUR 314.28 307.99
JPY 2.1839 2.1368
SAR 76.80 74.96
AED 78.37 77.17