Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 April 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:51 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

95 281.75

GBP 357.23 349.52

EUR 313.77 307.58

JPY 2.1693 2.1225

SAR 76.76 75.06

AED 78.42 77.23

