Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 April 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

32 284.08

GBP 360.21 352.39

EUR 315.92 309.69

JPY 2.1761 2.1292

SAR 77.38 75.71

AED 79.06 77.88