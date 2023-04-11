Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 April 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
32 284.08
GBP 360.21 352.39
EUR 315.92 309.69
JPY 2.1761 2.1292
SAR 77.38 75.71
AED 79.06 77.88