Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 April 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

79 280.62

GBP 357.74 349.96

EUR 316.93 310.66

JPY 2.1457 2.0995

SAR 76.55 74.72

AED 78.12 76.92