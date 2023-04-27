Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 April 2023
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
79 280.62
GBP 357.74 349.96
EUR 316.93 310.66
JPY 2.1457 2.0995
SAR 76.55 74.72
AED 78.12 76.92