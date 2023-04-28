Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 April 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:33 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
19 281.01
GBP 358.85 351.10
EUR 316.52 310.25
JPY 2.1469 2.1005
SAR 76.66 74.83
AED 78.22 77.02