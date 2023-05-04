Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

14 280.96

GBP 361.33 353.53

EUR 318.22 311.91

JPY 2.1344 2.0884

SAR 76.65 74.82

AED 78.20 77.03