Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 11:33 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
14 280.96
GBP 361.33 353.53
EUR 318.22 311.91
JPY 2.1344 2.0884
SAR 76.65 74.82
AED 78.20 77.03