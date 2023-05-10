Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 May 2018

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

15 281.95

GBP 364.00 356.09

EUR 316.33 310.01

JPY 2.1321 2.0861

SAR 76.93 75.09

AED 78.49 77.29