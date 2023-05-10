Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 May 2018
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
15 281.95
GBP 364.00 356.09
EUR 316.33 310.01
JPY 2.1321 2.0861
SAR 76.93 75.09
AED 78.49 77.29