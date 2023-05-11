Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 May 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 293.
56 287.25
GBP 370.53 362.51
EUR 322.18 315.82
JPY 2.1883 2.1412
SAR 78.37 76.50
AED 79.96 78.74