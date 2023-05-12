Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 May 2023
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 08:06 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 288.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.
80
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00
EURO 312.00 316.00
UK POUND 362.30 367.00
AUD $ 191.50 194.00
CAD $ 211.00 215.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60