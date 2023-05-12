Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 288.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.

80

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00

EURO 312.00 316.00

UK POUND 362.30 367.00

AUD $ 191.50 194.00

CAD $ 211.00 215.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60