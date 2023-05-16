UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 06:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

30 282.10

GBP 361.18 353.34

EUR 313.70 307.51

JPY 2.1206 2.0749

SAR 76.97 75.14

AED 78.53 77.32

