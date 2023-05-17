Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
30 282.10
GBP 359.92 352.12
EUR 313.27 307.08
JPY 2.1127 2.0672
SAR 76.98 75.14
AED 78.53 77.33