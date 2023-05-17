UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 May 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

30 282.10

GBP 359.92 352.12

EUR 313.27 307.08

JPY 2.1127 2.0672

SAR 76.98 75.14

AED 78.53 77.33

