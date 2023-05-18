UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 May 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

66 282.45

GBP 360.27 352.45

EUR 312.96 306.71

JPY 2.0979 2.0527

SAR 77.07 75.22

AED 78.63 77.43

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need imp ..

Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need improvement: Sabih

4 minutes ago
 US Revokes Export Privileges of Russia's Smartavia ..

US Revokes Export Privileges of Russia's Smartavia Airlines for 180 Days - Comme ..

4 minutes ago
 Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

4 minutes ago
 Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates ..

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates 250 students in BS and MS prog ..

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves f ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves final notices on govt, semi gov ..

7 minutes ago
 Nation unites in condemnation of May 9 attacks on ..

Nation unites in condemnation of May 9 attacks on military installations, martyr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.