Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 May 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 06:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
66 282.45
GBP 360.27 352.45
EUR 312.96 306.71
JPY 2.0979 2.0527
SAR 77.07 75.22
AED 78.63 77.43