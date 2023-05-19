Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 May 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
96 282.74
GBP 358.34 350.60
EUR 311.15 305.01
JPY 2.0874 2.0425
SAR 77.15 75.30
AED 78.72 77.51