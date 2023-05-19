UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

96 282.74

GBP 358.34 350.60

EUR 311.15 305.01

JPY 2.0874 2.0425

SAR 77.15 75.30

AED 78.72 77.51

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Arab League Summit

6 minutes ago
 FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan provi ..

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan province

22 minutes ago
 Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavr ..

Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavrov

22 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner ..

Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak ..

22 minutes ago
 G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023 ..

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023, Early 2024

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.