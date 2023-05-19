Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

96 282.74

GBP 358.34 350.60

EUR 311.15 305.01

JPY 2.0874 2.0425

SAR 77.15 75.30

AED 78.72 77.51