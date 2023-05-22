Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 May 2018

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

16 282.94

GBP 360.33 352.51

EUR 312.95 306.78

JPY 2.1004 2.0552

SAR 77.13 75.44

AED 78.76 77.55