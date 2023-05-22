Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 May 2018
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 07:35 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
16 282.94
GBP 360.33 352.51
EUR 312.95 306.78
JPY 2.1004 2.0552
SAR 77.13 75.44
AED 78.76 77.55