UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 May 2018

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 May 2018

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

16 282.94

GBP 360.33 352.51

EUR 312.95 306.78

JPY 2.1004 2.0552

SAR 77.13 75.44

AED 78.76 77.55

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petro ..

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

11 minutes ago
 Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entre ..

Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities

17 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Process ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Processes of International Negotiatio ..

26 minutes ago
 Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoro ..

Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoron After Shelling - Governor

21 minutes ago
 SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

55 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.