Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:38 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
48 284.23
GBP 358.49 350.75
EUR 311.95 305.80
JPY 2.0801 2.0353
SAR 77.55 75.70
AED 79.12 77.91