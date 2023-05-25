Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 25 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

48 284.23

GBP 358.49 350.75

EUR 311.95 305.80

JPY 2.0801 2.0353

SAR 77.55 75.70

AED 79.12 77.91