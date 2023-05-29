Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

46 282.25

GBP 356.22 348.53

EUR 309.59 303.47

JPY 2.0523 2.0081

SAR 76.95 75.22

AED 78.57 77.37