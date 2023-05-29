UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 May 2023

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

46 282.25

GBP 356.22 348.53

EUR 309.59 303.47

JPY 2.0523 2.0081

SAR 76.95 75.22

AED 78.57 77.37

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status ..

FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status to furniture sector

1 minute ago
 SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial ..

SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial contracts'

1 minute ago
 Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

39 minutes ago
 Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal ..

Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes B ..

Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes Blasters by 78 runs

1 minute ago
 Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.