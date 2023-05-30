UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 May 2018

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 May 2018

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

66 282.45

GBP 356.48 348.79

EUR 309.06 302.97

JPY 2.0582 2.0139

SAR 77.07 75.23

AED 78.62 77.41

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat cro ..

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat crops: FAO

9 minutes ago
 Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

9 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

9 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarter ..

Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarters of Military Intelligence of ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNP ..

Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNPP - Putin

18 minutes ago
 Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Burundian ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.