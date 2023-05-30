Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 May 2018
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 07:20 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
66 282.45
GBP 356.48 348.79
EUR 309.06 302.97
JPY 2.0582 2.0139
SAR 77.07 75.23
AED 78.62 77.41