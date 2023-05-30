Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 May 2018

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

66 282.45

GBP 356.48 348.79

EUR 309.06 302.97

JPY 2.0582 2.0139

SAR 77.07 75.23

AED 78.62 77.41