Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 May 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

66 282.45

GBP 357.67 349.90

EUR 308.87 302.78

JPY 2.0647 2.0203

SAR 77.06 75.23

AED 78.61 77.41