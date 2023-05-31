Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 08:20 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
66 282.45
GBP 357.67 349.90
EUR 308.87 302.78
JPY 2.0647 2.0203
SAR 77.06 75.23
AED 78.61 77.41