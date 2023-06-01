Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 07:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
71 282.50
GBP 359.04 351.24
EUR 308.52 302.44
JPY 2.0697 2.0251
SAR 77.07 75.23
AED 78.63 77.42