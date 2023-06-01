UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 June 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 June 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

71 282.50

GBP 359.04 351.24

EUR 308.52 302.44

JPY 2.0697 2.0251

SAR 77.07 75.23

AED 78.63 77.42

