Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 June 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

61 282.40

GBP 361.89 354.04

EUR 310.75 304.62

JPY 2.0802 2.0354

SAR 77.05 75.21

AED 78.59 77.39