Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 June 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

97 283.73

GBP 360.35 352.54

EUR 310.15 303.96

JPY 2.0817 2.0369

SAR 77.42 75.57

AED 78.97 77.76