Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 09:39 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
97 283.73
GBP 360.35 352.54
EUR 310.15 303.96
JPY 2.0817 2.0369
SAR 77.42 75.57
AED 78.97 77.76