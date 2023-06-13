UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 June 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

98 284.72

GBP 364.74 356.83

EUR 313.65 307.47

JPY 2.0871 2.0421

SAR 77.69 75.83

AED 79.25 77.03

