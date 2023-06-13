Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 June 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
98 284.72
GBP 364.74 356.83
EUR 313.65 307.47
JPY 2.0871 2.0421
SAR 77.69 75.83
AED 79.25 77.03