Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 June 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

63 284.38

GBP 371.30 363.29

EUR 317.92 311.56

JPY 2.0678 2.0233

SAR 77.58 75.73

AED 79.15 77.94