Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
63 284.38
GBP 371.30 363.29
EUR 317.92 311.56
JPY 2.0678 2.0233
SAR 77.58 75.73
AED 79.15 77.94