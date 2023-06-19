Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 June 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 07:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
58 284.38
GBP 372.36 364.28
EUR 317.76 311.49
JPY 2.0517 2.0076
SAR 77.50 75.78
AED 79.14 77.92