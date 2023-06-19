UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 June 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

58 284.38

GBP 372.36 364.28

EUR 317.76 311.49

JPY 2.0517 2.0076

SAR 77.50 75.78

AED 79.14 77.92

