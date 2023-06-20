Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 June 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 07:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
68 284.43
GBP 371.72 363.66
EUR 317.42 311.08
JPY 2.0517 2.0074
SAR 77.59 75.74
AED 79.17 77.96