Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 June 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

68 284.43

GBP 371.72 363.66

EUR 317.42 311.08

JPY 2.0517 2.0074

SAR 77.59 75.74

AED 79.17 77.96