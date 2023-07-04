Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 July 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 08:06 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
26 283.04
GBP 367.08 359.12
EUR 315.43 309.21
JPY 2.0000 2.9569
SAR 77.22 75.38
AED 78.78 77.57