Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

26 283.04

GBP 367.08 359.12

EUR 315.43 309.21

JPY 2.0000 2.9569

SAR 77.22 75.38

AED 78.78 77.57