Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 July 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 278.

51 272.50

GBP 353.89 346.18

EUR 302.92 296.93

JPY 1.9270 1.8853

SAR 74.35 72.57

AED 75.84 74.68

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

8 killed, 1161 injured in 1122 RTCs in Punjab

8 killed, 1161 injured in 1122 RTCs in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan express satisfaction with recent IMF package ..

Ahsan express satisfaction with recent IMF package

2 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore proceeds for Rs. 440 mln recovery in co ..

NAB Lahore proceeds for Rs. 440 mln recovery in corruption reference

2 minutes ago
 Brazil's Oil Production May Grow by 4-5% in 2023-2 ..

Brazil's Oil Production May Grow by 4-5% in 2023-2024 - Petrobras CEO

3 minutes ago
 We have sufficient tools to address challenges fac ..

We have sufficient tools to address challenges facing oil market: Saudi Energy M ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships betwe ..

Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships between public, private sectors in ..

22 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: PTI activist remanded in poli ..

Jinnah House attack: PTI activist remanded in police custody

3 minutes ago
 Access needed to confirm no explosives at Zaporizh ..

Access needed to confirm no explosives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

3 minutes ago
 Asian Rugby matches a welcome sign for future of r ..

Asian Rugby matches a welcome sign for future of rugby in our country: Wahab Ria ..

3 minutes ago
 CUI hold Design and Fine Arts Thesis Show

CUI hold Design and Fine Arts Thesis Show

3 minutes ago
 CJ GB postpones election for CM

CJ GB postpones election for CM

21 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities o ..

Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities of US NGO The Altai Project

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business