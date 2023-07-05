Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 07:55 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 278.
51 272.50
GBP 353.89 346.18
EUR 302.92 296.93
JPY 1.9270 1.8853
SAR 74.35 72.57
AED 75.84 74.68