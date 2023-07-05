Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 July 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 278.

51 272.50

GBP 353.89 346.18

EUR 302.92 296.93

JPY 1.9270 1.8853

SAR 74.35 72.57

AED 75.84 74.68