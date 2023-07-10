Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 July 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.

13 275.07

GBP 360.27 352.37

EUR 308.12 301.89

JPY 1.9662 1.9236

SAR 74.99 73.33

AED 76.26 75.09

