Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.

13 275.07

GBP 360.27 352.37

EUR 308.12 301.89

JPY 1.9662 1.9236

SAR 74.99 73.33

AED 76.26 75.09