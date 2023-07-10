Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 July 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 07:16 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.
13 275.07
GBP 360.27 352.37
EUR 308.12 301.89
JPY 1.9662 1.9236
SAR 74.99 73.33
AED 76.26 75.09