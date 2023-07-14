Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.

52 273.49

GBP 367.06 359.09

EUR 314.05 307.82

JPY 2.0333 1.9893

SAR 74.58 72.80

AED 76.12 74.95

