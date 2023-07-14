Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 July 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 279.
52 273.49
GBP 367.06 359.09
EUR 314.05 307.82
JPY 2.0333 1.9893
SAR 74.58 72.80
AED 76.12 74.95