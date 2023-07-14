Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 July 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.

52 273.49

GBP 367.06 359.09

EUR 314.05 307.82

JPY 2.0333 1.9893

SAR 74.58 72.80

AED 76.12 74.95