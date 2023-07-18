Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 July 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 07:06 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.
55 276.46
GBP 370.00 362.00
EUR 318.00 311.69
JPY 2.0393 1.9953
SAR 75.43 73.63
AED 76.94 75.76