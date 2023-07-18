Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.

55 276.46

GBP 370.00 362.00

EUR 318.00 311.69

JPY 2.0393 1.9953

SAR 75.43 73.63

AED 76.94 75.76