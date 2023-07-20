Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 July 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

09 280.91

GBP 371.80 363.76

EUR 322.25 315.87

JPY 2.0620 2.0176

SAR 76.67 74.84

AED 78.18 76.98

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fr ..

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fraud

11 minutes ago
 US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitari ..

US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Africa - Blinken

7 seconds ago
 Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region ..

Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region, including Pakistan

9 seconds ago
 87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP ..

87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP Karachi

10 seconds ago
 Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stock ..

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stockholm

16 seconds ago
 Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

31 minutes ago
UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

31 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

1 hour ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

1 hour ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

38 minutes ago
 PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business