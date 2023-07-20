Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

09 280.91

GBP 371.80 363.76

EUR 322.25 315.87

JPY 2.0620 2.0176

SAR 76.67 74.84

AED 78.18 76.98