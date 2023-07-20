Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 July 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
09 280.91
GBP 371.80 363.76
EUR 322.25 315.87
JPY 2.0620 2.0176
SAR 76.67 74.84
AED 78.18 76.98